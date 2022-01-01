Tirupati, Srisaila Devasthanam Priests meet PM; offer prasad

New Delhi: Priests from two famous temples in Andhra Pradesh – Tirumala Tirupati and Srisaila Devasthanam, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the new year and offered him prasad from the revered shrines. The priests tied a holy thread on Prime Minister’s wrist and gifted him a holy book. The Prime Minister was also honoured with angavastram and panchakacham.

Situated on the foothills of the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is one of the most popular pilgrimage centres in the world. The Tirumala Balaji temple, also known as Lord Venkateswara temple, is frequently referred to as the ‘Temple of the Seven Hills.’ These hills, which are part of the Seshachalam mountain range, are located in the Andhra Pradesh district of Chittoor and are a popular tourist destination.

Also read: Ten people celebrated ‘New Year in space’ at once for the first time in history

Earlier today, extending greetings for New Year, Prime Minister wished the countrymen prosperity and good health. ‘Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters’, The PM tweeted.