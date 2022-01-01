Two killed in landslide in mine, several feared trapped

Chandigarh: At least two people were killed and several others are feared to be trapped in a landslide at Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district in Haryana. As per reports, half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were also buried under debris.
The dead are yet to be identified. Rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited
Also Read: Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata at paint godown
Mining activities have been taking place on a large scale in Dadam mining area and Khanak Pahari after the National Green Tribunal lifted its ban on mining work in the area. The two-month ban, imposed by the green court due to pollution, was lifted on Thursday and the mining work resumed only on Friday.
Incident of a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani pic.twitter.com/d7d382RxrC
— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022
Post Your Comments