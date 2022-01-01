Two killed in landslide in mine, several feared trapped

Chandigarh: At least two people were killed and several others are feared to be trapped in a landslide at Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district in Haryana. As per reports, half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were also buried under debris.

The dead are yet to be identified. Rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited

Mining activities have been taking place on a large scale in Dadam mining area and Khanak Pahari after the National Green Tribunal lifted its ban on mining work in the area. The two-month ban, imposed by the green court due to pollution, was lifted on Thursday and the mining work resumed only on Friday.