UAE announces new travel ban

Abu Dhabi: The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation in the UAE has announced a new travel ban. As per the authorities, unvaccinated citizens will not be allowed to travel abroad. The new travel ban will come into force from January 10.
Also Read: Saudi to impose 1000 Riyal as fine for not wearing mask
Fully vaccinated citizens will also need to get the Covid-19 booster dose to travel abroad. Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision.
#NCEMA and @MoFAICUAE: Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases pic.twitter.com/zUw1FoSLBt
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 1, 2022
Post Your Comments