UAE announces new travel ban

Abu Dhabi: The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation in the UAE has announced a new travel ban. As per the authorities, unvaccinated citizens will not be allowed to travel abroad. The new travel ban will come into force from January 10.

Fully vaccinated citizens will also need to get the Covid-19 booster dose to travel abroad. Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision.