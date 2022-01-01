Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter offices: Warns UAE

Abu Dhabi: Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has announced that all unvaccinated government employees will not be allowed to enter federal government entities. The FAHR said this in a circular issued to all ministries and federal entities.

The authority directed all the ministries and federal authorities to ensure that all their employees have received the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. UAE federal government offices will admit only employees and visitors who have green status on their Al Hosn app from that date. The rule will apply to federal government offices across all emirates.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention launched green pass protocol to improve safety and keep track of people’s testing and vaccination status. Green status will be activated for by fully vaccinated people. To maintain the status a booster dose must be taken six months after a second dose. A PCR test taken every 14 days maintains green status.