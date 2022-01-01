Vaishno Devi stampede: High-level probe ordered

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a high-level investigation into the stampede that occurred at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, in which a dozen people were killed and 20 others injured . Investigation will be led by the Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP (Jammu) and Divisional Commissioner (Jammu). Jitendra Singh, a Union minister, has rushed to Katra to assess the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping an eye on the situation, said Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Pandit Sudarshan, the shrine’s head priest, has urged devotees to be calm and avoid creating trouble at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.