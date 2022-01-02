German charity ship carrying 440 migrants to dock in Italy

The German charity vessel, called Sea Watch 3, which is transporting hundreds of migrants rescued from the sea, will arrive in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo on Friday, the nonprofit organization that operates it, informed.

After rescuing the migrants from the Mediterranean, the ship has been looking for a location to offload them, since a week.

“The 440 people on board will finally be able to disembark,” Sea Watch stated.

Those onboard, mainly from Africa, were rescued in five different missions, conducted last week. According to a spokesman for Sea Watch, there are approximately 200 minors. The most of the minor migrants are unaccompanied.

More than 550 people from another charity boat were allowed to disembark in the Sicilian port of Augusta on Tuesday.