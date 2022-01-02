Malappuram: Sports instructor found drowned in Chaliyar river

Malappuram: A college lecturer was found drowned in the Chaliyar river in Nilambur. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Najeeb (38), a native of Kannur and a sports instructor in Amal college in Mayiladi.

Najeeb drowned while taking bath in the Mayiladi banks of Chaliyar. His father and co-brother were also with him during the time of the accident. They were saved by fishermen.

Najeeb’s body was recovered after an hour-long search by the fire force and police. The body has been shifted to Nilambur hospital.