Daily Covid cases cross 1000 in Saudi Arabia, 2500 in UAE

For the first time since August, daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have crossed 1,000, while daily infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have gone beyond 2,500.

The two Gulf Arab states’ authorities did not break down the instances by COVID-19 variant. In early December, both countries verified the first known case of the Omicron strain.

On Sunday, 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death were reported in Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of about 30 million people. In September, the number of daily cases had dropped below 100.

The United Arab Emirates, a tourism and economic hub that is currently experiencing its busiest season and hosting a world fair, has reported 2,600 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.