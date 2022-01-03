Emirates Airlines named as ‘safest airline

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has been named as the safest airline in the world. The air carrier has topped the list released by Jet Airline Crash Data Evaluation Center (Jacdec) with a score of 95%. Emirates is achieving this for the second consecutive year.

KLM was named the second with a score of 93.31%. The American airlines JetBlue and Delta Air Lines were rated third and fourth, respectively. EasyJet is in the fifth position.

In the region, Etihad Airways topped the list. The Abu Dhabi carrier didn’t make it to the global list due to its size. In Europe, KLM, Finnair, Air Europa, Transavia, easyJet and Norwegian were rated the safest airlines of the continent.