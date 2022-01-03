Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist among two  killed in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces killed a most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter. The slain terrorist is identified as Salem Parray. He was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area in Srinagar on Monday. A Pakistani terrorist identified as Hafiz alias Hamza has also been neutralized in the encounter.

Hamza was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora and after this terror incident, he had shifted to the Harwan area of Srinagar.

Also Read: Yamaha to launch FZS-Fi Dlx in India: Know the features and price

Earlier in the day, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and heroin from the Jammu sector during Zero Line patrolling.