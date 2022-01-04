Emma shares unseen pic from ‘Harry Potter’ sets on 20th year anniversary

Return to Hogwarts, the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter, was undeniably an emotional roller coaster ride for many Potterheads. To commemorate the premiere of the special episode, the actors, particularly Emma Watson and Tom Felton, have shared several behind-the-scenes photographs and videos, the most recent of which includes Daniel Radcliffe.

Emma and Harry can be seen affectionately snuggling with one other in the unseen shot, which was perhaps taken during the production of the last two Harry Potter movies (Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2). The main protagonists appear to be exhausted, as they appear to be napping in the middle of a frenetic shot.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Watson also paid tribute to Harry Potter’s 20-year anniversary by sharing one of the official posters from the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The trio reminisced some enjoyable times from the sets as they grew up with each other while filming the Harry Potter movies in the reunion special, which is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime (in India). They talked about the games they used to play on the sets, with Watson reminiscing about how she was smitten by Tom Felton’s charm during shooting.

Also Read: 200-million-year-old dinosaur footprints discovered on a beach in Wales