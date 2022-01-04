Karnataka Govt imposes weekend curfew amid surge in Covid cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government has decided to impose a weekend curfew, starting this Friday, to check the spread of coronavirus cases which are yet again on a rise. The state government informed that despite the curfew imposed, essential commodities and hotels will function without any interruption.

Also read: Omicron scare: Kerala Govt imposes tight restrictions

‘Omicron is increasing five-fold… 147 new cases of the variant have been reported today. Coronavirus cases in the state are rising twice as faster compared to earlier’, Revenue Minister R Ashok said at a press conference on Tuesday. ‘We have brought some guidelines to contain the spread in the state. Bengaluru accounts for 85 per cent of the state’s new cases. Schools will be shut for two weeks’, he added. Malls, pubs, theatres, bars, and gyms will be open at 50% capacity. Only those who have taken both the vaccine doses will be allowed to enter, the minister informed.