Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey tests COVID positive, hospitalised

New Delhi: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey informed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad as a ‘precautionary measure’.

‘I was feeling unwell since last 2 days due to which I got tested for COVID, and the report came positive. To all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, it is requested take care of yourself and get the test done as per the requirement’, Pandey said in a tweet. ‘I am undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad and now my health is stable. Many thanks for all your prayers’, he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari have been tested positive for COVID-19.