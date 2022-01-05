Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ release postponed amid Omicron surge

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Jared Leto’s Morbius to reach theatres, as the Sony-Marvel film, which was previously scheduled for a January end release, has been pushed back to April 1, 2022. The film was already postponed from its original 2020 release date to 2021 and then again by a year.

With the increase of Omicron cases, Morbius, which was supposed to have been released in US theatres on January 28, will now be released in April. Jared Leto was presented as antihero Michael Morbius in the new Morbius trailer, which was released in 2021. Morbius makes a desperate bet in order to treat rare blood disease, which ties him to the darkness within him, and he finds himself becoming a vampire. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson feature in the film directed by Daniel Espinosa.

Given the positive response to Morbius’ trailer, as well as the recent success of films like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, it is understandable that Sony would prefer to wait to release Morbius, as doing so during the recent Omicron spike could result in a significant loss of business. In the United States, Spider-Man: No Way Home recently became Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time.