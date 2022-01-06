Sachin Tendulkar extends Bday wishes to Kapil Dev; Shares throwback pic

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday greetings to cricket legend Kapil Dev who turned 63, and shared a throwback picture of them on his social media handles.
Sachin tweeted a picture of himself with Kapil Dev and wished him great health and luck. ‘Many happy returns of the day, Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead’, he wrote.
Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ukfIogiB1N
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2022
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter and revisited the achievements of the 1983 World Cup winning captain.
356 international matches ?
9,031 international runs ?
687 international wickets ??
Here's wishing @therealkapildev – #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game – a very happy birthday. ? ? pic.twitter.com/Po4wYtvByl
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022
Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a picture of Kapil embracing the World Cup trophy and wrote, ‘Happy birthday @therealkapildev paji Respect’. Many other celebrities including Ravi Shastri has extended greetings to the former Indian skipper.
Happy Birthday great man. Have a blast Kapsy. God bless. @therealkapildev #HappyBirthdayKapilDev pic.twitter.com/q0qiK1k2ah
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 6, 2022
One of the greatest cricketer in the history of Indian cricket, Kapil became the country’s first World-Cup winning captain when he led India to a World Cup win in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.
