Sachin Tendulkar extends Bday wishes to Kapil Dev; Shares throwback pic

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday greetings to cricket legend Kapil Dev who turned 63, and shared a throwback picture of them on his social media handles.

Sachin tweeted a picture of himself with Kapil Dev and wished him great health and luck. ‘Many happy returns of the day, Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead’, he wrote.

Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ukfIogiB1N — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to Twitter and revisited the achievements of the 1983 World Cup winning captain.

356 international matches ?

9,031 international runs ?

687 international wickets ?? Here's wishing @therealkapildev – #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game – a very happy birthday. ? ? pic.twitter.com/Po4wYtvByl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a picture of Kapil embracing the World Cup trophy and wrote, ‘Happy birthday @therealkapildev paji Respect’. Many other celebrities including Ravi Shastri has extended greetings to the former Indian skipper.

One of the greatest cricketer in the history of Indian cricket, Kapil became the country’s first World-Cup winning captain when he led India to a World Cup win in 1983 at Lords. The all-rounder has played 356 international matches and scored 9031 runs with 687 wickets.