Goldfish trained to ‘drive’ robotic vehicle on land by researchers in Israel

Can you imagine a fish being able to drive a car? That’s a lot of fun to imagine. Israeli scientists, on the other hand, have successfully trained a goldfish to run a ‘fish operated vehicle’. The goal of the experiment was to see how well the animals understood and behaved.

A new video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a goldfish driving a miniature water-filled robotic car down the road. Research from Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, published in the Behavioural Brain Research Journal shows that fish can choose their course even in the face of adversity. This is the first time, though, that a fish has piloted a robotic vehicle.

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University built and created a robotic aquarium with motors to move it. The goldfish was placed in the upper tank by filling it with water and the bottom sensor was attached to the robotic vehicle. The lidar, camera, and computer were all linked together so that if the fish turned its head and began swimming towards the robotic tank corners, it would move in the same way. However, when the fish made any inward movement, nothing happened.

Six goldfish were trained to pilot the fish-operated vehicle during the research. ‘Training was the easiest part. I simply put it in a situation where it learns what is going on around it’, Shachar Givon, a doctoral student at Ben-Gurion University said.

Scientists think that studying these species as a result of this new finding would help them understand how marine animals might be able to thrive on land in the future, given that their habitats are dwindling owing to climate change and pollution.