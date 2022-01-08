Arbery murder : Three Georgian men sentenced to life imprisonment

Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release on Friday by a Georgian judge, for the chilling murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was running through their predominantly white neighbourhood, in 2020.

Judge Timothy Walmsley also sentenced their next-door neighbour William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, a life imprisonment as well but said that he might seek parole after 30 years in jail, Georgia’s minimum punishment for murder.

The judge reprimanded the three men for what he described as their mistake of failing to perceive Arbery as just another neighbour, echoing sentiments made by Arbery’s grieving relatives earlier in the hearing at Glynn County Superior Court.