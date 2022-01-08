Danushka Gunathilaka announces retirement from Test cricket

Colombo: Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka announced his retirement from the Tests cricket. Danushka Gunathilaka aged 30 said that he will be retiring from Test Cricket format to focus on Limited Overs Cricket.

Gunathilaka is currently serving a ban along with two other players, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had imposed the suspension of the players for violating bio-bubble protocols during Sri Lanka’s tour to England in 2021.

Also Read: State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

He played his last Test game in 2018 against New Zealand. He played just eight Tests for Sri Lanka and had scored 299 runs at a poor average of 18.7. He hit two half-centuries, with a best of 61. Gunathilaka has played 44 ODIs and 30 T20Is so far. He has scored 1520 runs at an average of 36.19 with two centuries in ODIs. In T20 he has 568 runs at an average of 20.84.

Earlier on Friday, another young Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa announced his retirement from all formats of the game.