Porsche launches 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 cars in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: German automobile manufacturer, Porsche launched its mid-engine sports car range: the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 in India. Porsche 718 Cayman is a two-door coupe model and Porshe 718 Boxter comes out as a two-door cabriolet. The former has been priced at Rs 1,46,50,000 (Ex-Showroom), the latter costs Rs 1,49,78,000 (Ex-Showroom).

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is powered with a 3,995cc, flat-six, naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing 394bhp and 420Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Both the models can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 293kmph.

Also Read: State government revises night curfew timings

The car features tinted LED headlamps with LED DRLS, GTS-specific front apron, 20-inch satin black alloy wheels, black external air blades, larger air intakes, black front spoiler, Porsche Communication Management (PCM), semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.6-inch colour screen, automatic AC and steering mounted controls.

Both the new models use safety and performance features such as Porsche Stability Management control, torque vectoring, electromechanical power steering, launch control, and Sport Chrono package.