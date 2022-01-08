Shimla receives season’s first snowfall

Shimla residents and visitors awoke to a white wonderland on Saturday morning as the Queen of the Hills received 14.6 cm of snowfall overnight, the first of the season. Snow has blocked all routes connecting the state capital with the district’s upper areas, said Shimla Superintendent of Police Monika Bhutungru. According to her, the Theog-Chopal road was blocked at Khirki, the Theog-Rampur road at Narkanda, the Theog-Rohru road at Kharapathar, and the Shimla-Theog route was closed at Kufri. The Lakkar Bazaar road in Shimla town was also blocked. Before travelling into snowbound areas, residents and visitors were advised to hire professional drivers.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has sent out men and machinery to open the roads within the city.

The higher reaches of the state received widespread snowfall for the second day. Snowfall totaled 12 inches at Rohtang Tunnel, 1 foot at Triund in Kangra, 7 inches at Atal Tunnel, and 5 inches and 6 inches at Gulaba and Jalori, respectively.