Siblings fly to India to track down vendor who gave them ‘free peanuts’ 12 years ago!

Kindness and empathy are traits that define us as human beings. Fortunately, there is still some hope left for humanity thanks to these individuals. In one heartwarming story, a sibling duo returned to India from the USA to track down a peanut vendor who gave them peanuts for free in Andhra Pradesh in 2010.

In 2010, Nemani Pranav and his sister Suchitha visited U Kothapalli Beach in Andhra Pradesh with their father, Mohan. Ginjala Pedda Sattaiah, a vendor, sold them peanuts, but they couldn’t pay him because their father had forgotten his wallet. Sattaiah said it wouldn’t matter and let them have the peanuts free of charge. With the camera they were carrying, they took a picture of Sattaiah and promised to pay him. The NRIs, who live in the US, could not pay him back quickly, since they flew back to the US shortly after returning from their trip.

After almost 11 years, Nemani and his sister Suchita have returned to India and decided to find Sattaiah and repay him. Having failed to locate him, their father sought out the help of his friend, MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy, from Kakinada. Govindarajulu was asked to locate him by the MLA after sharing the photo on Facebook. Several people from Sattiah’s hometown Nagulapalli recognized him later and told the PA about the man’s family. Sattaiah’s siblings consoled his family after learning he was no longer with them. Moreover, they decided to give his family a sum of Rs 25,000 to clear their peanut debt.