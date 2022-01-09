Strong earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) the earthquake was at a depth of 15km.

Papua New Guinea is struck by earthquakes regularly as the island nation is situated in the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’. It is one of the most seismically complex regions in the world and on average, experiences over 100 earthquakes each year of magnitude five or greater. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.