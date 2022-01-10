Actor Shobana tests positive for Omicron

Chennai: Veteran actor-dancer Shobana has tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram handle to notify her fans and followers about the same and urged everyone to get vaccinated and take necessary precautions. Shobana added that she had taken both doses of the vaccines, which she believes to have prevented the disease from progressing.

‘When the world sleeps magically! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills, and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat. This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent. I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic’, Shobana noted on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Shobana, who is an avid social media user was last seen in the Malayalam movie ‘Varane Avashyamund’, which was released in 2020. The veteran actress often shares dance videos and also interacts with her fans through her social media handles.