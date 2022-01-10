Britain not yet equipped to live with Covid-19, says UK minister Gove

A senior minister of the Britain Michael Gove, there is still strain on British hospitals, and the country is not yet in a position to say it can live with COVID-19.

When asked how long free rapid tests would be available, Gove, who is also the housing minister, said that they were a critical instrument in containing a pandemic that was far from over.

“We’re getting to the point where we can say we can live with COVID and that the burden on the NHS and other critical public services is easing,” he told the Sky News.

“However, it is critical to recognise that we are not yet there… there will be some challenging weeks ahead,” he added.