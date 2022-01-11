Indian Army to unveil ‘new combat uniforms’ on Army Day

The Indian Army will unveil a new digital pattern battle uniform on January 15, which is lighter and more environmentally friendly than the previous uniform. The redesigned camouflage uniform will include a ‘digital’ pattern and be unveiled at the Army Day parade on January 15, according to government officials.

According to officials, the decision to introduce the brand-new Army battle gear was made at the recent Army Commanders’ Conference. As a result, the camouflage outfits that the troops would wear would be entirely different from current wear. They would also not need to tuck their shirts in.

There will be a variety of colors used in the new camouflage outfit, including earth tones and olive green. The uniform was developed in close collaboration with the Army by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). It aims to ensure soldiers’ comfort, while still being operationally friendly.