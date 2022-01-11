Police arrest man who threatens to blow up ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’

A bizarre but shocking turn of events took place on Monday when the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly calling the Mumbai Police control room about a terror attack that turned out to be a hoax. The accused, identified as Jitesh Thakur, 35, an unemployed and habitual drinker, made the call to the Mumbai Police on January 6. He was arrested here on Saturday based on a mobile number shared by the Maharashtra Police, said Jabalpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel.

According to Mumbai police, the man claimed he was from the army and that Bombay would be attacked with a nuclear bomb, and there would be blasts at places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Kurla railway station, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, and the gurdwara at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

According to the report, the man was detained after his call prompted searches at various places, but nothing suspicious was found. Khandel said the man had made hoax calls in the past and quarrelled with the staff of Dial 100, a police call center. According to him, a case was filed against the accused at the Sanjeevani Nagar police station on charges of criminal intimidation and providing false information to public officials. Officials reported that the accused was placed under arrest and put in jail on Saturday.