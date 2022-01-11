World Economic Survey reveals gloomy outlooks for global recovery

A poll of almost 1,000 industry, government, and academic leaders indicated that only one in ten World Economic Forum members expect the global recovery to accelerate over the next three years, with only one in six optimistic about the global outlook.

Respondents to the World Economic Forum’s annual risks report on Tuesday ranked climate change as the number one threat, while erosion of social cohesion, livelihood crises, and mental health deterioration were identified as the risks that had increased the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To address ongoing global issues and develop resilience ahead of the next crisis, global leaders must come together and adopt a coordinated multi-stakeholder strategy,” said WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi.

According to the survey, extreme weather is regarded the world’s greatest risk in the short term, as well as a failure of climate action in the medium and long term (two to ten years).

The agreement reached at the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit in November last year was generally praised for keeping the idea of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive, but many of the almost 200 countries present had hoped for more.