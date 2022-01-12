Countless memories: Yami shares pic from ‘Uri’ set as film completes 3 years

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam wowed viewers with their performances in Aditya Dhar’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, which went on to win several accolades following its release. The film, which starred Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal in prominent parts, was a fictionalized version of the chain of events that occurred in reaction to the 2016 Uri incident.

As the film completes its 3rd year on Tuesday, Yami shared a series of photos with fans, including some BTS stills and movie stills and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the project. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, ‘Countless memories & profound gratitude #3yearsofurithesurgicalstrike’.

Aditya Dhar, Yami’s husband and the director of the film, also posted the film’s poster, highlighting how ‘everything changed’ three years ago. He wrote, ‘3 years ago, everything changed. The love this film received has been unprecedented. Grateful. Thankful. Blessed’.

Meanwhile, Vicky is working on a number of exciting projects, including a romantic comedy starring Sara Ali Khan. Vicky Kaushal was spotted riding a bike as Sara Ali Khan sat in the rear of the vehicle during filming for the project in Indore lately. While the title of the film is yet to be revealed, it is rumoured to be ‘Luka Chuppi 2’.