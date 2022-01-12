Maruti Suzuki to launch Vitara Brezza CNG in India soon: Know the features

Mumbai: India’s most popular carmakers, Maruti Suzuki is will soon launch its Vitara Brezza CNG in the market. The compact SUC will be launched in April.

The Brezza is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre inline-four K15B petrol engine that generates 105 hp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque It will feature the same engine, however the power and torque outputs are expected to be reduced.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Brezza with a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The CNG variant would only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.