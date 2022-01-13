DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rise marginally

Jan 13, 2022, 03:14 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices edged higher in the Indian share market. The gains in index-heavyweights Infosys, TCS and Maruti has supported the equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged   99.04 points or 0.16% to  61,249.08. NSE Nifty advanced 35.50 points or 0.19% to 18,247.85. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.10% and small-cap shares were trading 0.11% higher. The overall market breadth  of BSE was positive as 1,637 shares surged and 1,099 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were  PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Coal India. The top losers in the market were  Wipro, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shree Cement, Tata Motors and Titan.

