Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rise marginally

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices edged higher in the Indian share market. The gains in index-heavyweights Infosys, TCS and Maruti has supported the equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 99.04 points or 0.16% to 61,249.08. NSE Nifty advanced 35.50 points or 0.19% to 18,247.85. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.10% and small-cap shares were trading 0.11% higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,637 shares surged and 1,099 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Wipro, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shree Cement, Tata Motors and Titan.