BWF Junior Rankings: Tasnim Mir creates history by becoming first Indian to claim world No 1

Mumbai: India’s young shuttler Tasnim Mir became the first Indian to claim the world no 1 ranking in the under-19 girls’ singles in the latest BWF junior rankings. The 16-year-old Mir from Gujarat climbed three places to reach the top position with 10,810 points.

‘I can’t say that I expected this. I thought I will not be able to become no 1 as tournaments were getting affected by COVID-19 but I won three events in Bulgaria, France and Belgium. So, I am really excited and happy that finally I could become the world no 1. It is a great moment for me’, said Tasnim Mir.

BWF started the Junior Rankings in 2011. PV Sindhu was a World No. 2 in the juniors during her U-19 days. In Boys singles, three Indian shuttlers — Lakshya Sen, Siril Verma and Aditya Joshi had become the world no 1.

Tasnim had won 4 junior international tournaments, with 3 of them – Bulgarian Junior Championship, Alpes International, and Belgian Junior in 2021. She had also won the under-15 and under-17 titles in the Asian Junior Championships.