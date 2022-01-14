COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses halted by Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s biggest drive to increase the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, which requires large-business employees to obtain a vaccine or test on a regular basis and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court has granted the administration’s request to proceed with a vaccine mandate for the majority of health-care workers in the United States . The court’s directives were issued on Thursday in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak caused by the omicron variety.

The court’s conservative majority determined that the administration overstepped its power when it sought to enforce the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine-or-test mandate on enterprises with more than 100 employees in the United States.