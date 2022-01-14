Philippines to acquire BrahMos cruise missiles from India

New Delhi: The Philippines will buy the BrahMos cruise missile from India. The Philippines government has approved the proposal to acquire three batteries of the BrahMos cruise missile in a deal worth $375 million.

Philippine defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had recently signed the ‘notice of award’ – or the acceptance of India’s proposal for supplying the missile – for the Philippine Navy’s shore-based anti-ship missile acquisition project. . The Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.

‘Negotiated with the Government of India, it includes the delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package,’ he said in a post on his Facebook page.

Philippines accepts BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd's proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for Philippine Navy pic.twitter.com/p167tenWwV — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

The BrahMos cruise missile was developed jointly by India and Russia. BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.