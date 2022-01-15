India Open badminton: Lakshya Sen enters finals

New Delhi: India’s ace badminton player, lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles finals of India Open 2022 Badminton tournament. The world championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen defeated Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in the semi-finals by ’19-21, 21-16, 21-12′.

Also Read: Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain

Third seed Sen, ranked 17 in the world, will face world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the finals on Sunday. Loh, seeded fifth, was given a walkover in the semifinals by Canada’s Brian Yang after developing a sore throat and headache. The duo has a 2-2 head-to-head record with Sen losing two of the last three meetings.