Moderate-intensity earthquake hits Taiwan

TaiPei: A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted waters near Hualien County in Taiwan on Sunday. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was at 24.17 degrees north latitude and 122.27 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 30 km. There are no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates. A 6.5-magnitude quake struck northeastern Yilan in October with minimal damage, in part because it was at a depth of 67 kilometres. Hualien was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.