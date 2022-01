Kabul: Two children were killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast in the Bagram district in Kabul, Afghanistan. A car bomb has exploded in the area.

Meanwhile, 38 people were killed and 16 others injured in separate incidents in Afghanistan’s Kabul, Herat, Faryab, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces during the last week.