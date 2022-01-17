‘Baby Shark Dance’ becomes first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube

In November 2020, ‘Baby Shark’, the addictive earworm loved by most children, became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, and a year later, it became the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views. The children’s song, which was written by the South Korean educational firm Pinkfong and performed by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine, first aired in 2016 and quickly became a viral success in Asia, but it wasn’t until 2019 that it reached the collective awareness of Americans.

To commemorate the most recent special milestone, Pinkfong invited children from all around the world to share their ‘Baby Shark Dance moments’ with the firm.

The most popular YouTube video has two youngsters performing the dance while a cartoon shark and his family – including a moustachioed ‘Grandpa Shark’ – swim serenely before attempting to hunt the children. With 7.7 billion views, Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ is the second most-viewed video on YouTube. Even with K-pop megastars continually breaking new ground in other areas, another video may take a long time to catch up.

The repetitive chorus is undoubtedly a factor in the success of ‘Baby Shark’, but it has also profited from its repeated appearances in popular culture, ensuring that it becomes a cultural landmark. The Washington Nationals, an American professional baseball club, adopted the song as their rallying cry. In December 2021, an NFT collection based on Baby Shark was also launched.

Bin Jeong, Pinkfong’s US CEO stated in 2019 that the firm had not expected the song to become viral to such a degree. He said, ‘The ones that make it, make it on their own’.