Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Nitesh Rane

On Monday, the Bombay High Court denied anticipatory bail to BJP Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane, who was seeking bail in an alleged attempted murder case. The single Bench of justice C.V. Bhadang said the Maharashtra government’s earlier assurance of not taking coercive action against Mr. Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, was extended till January 27 as a last chance.

Mr. Nitesh Rane and Sandesh alias Gotya Sawant, who are also accused in the case, were denied relief by Justice Bhadang. Co-accused Manish Dalvi, on the other hand, was granted bail by the court. Mr. Dalvi was ordered that his passport be submitted to the court and he was also denied exit from Sindhudurg district on December 31. On January 20, 21, and 22, he will have to see the investigating officer.

Mr. Rane was charged after Santosh Parab, a 44-year-old Kankavli resident, made a police complaint alleging that he was beaten by people connected to the Kankavli MLA in December 2021.Mr. Nitesh Rane has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention). According to his plea, he was wrongly accused and there was no proof against him.