China builds ‘artificial Moon’ to mimic lunar environment on Earth

The space programme of China has been rapidly expanding, with 2021 set to be one of Beijing’s most successful years in the twenty-first century. The government has now constructed an artificial moon facility that will allow scientists to test new technology and future missions by simulating lunar conditions and the environment.

The facility, which is located in the eastern city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu province, has been dubbed the first of its type in the world and will make gravity disappear. The facility can simulate low gravity situations for as long as needed, reducing China’s reliance on zero-gravity flights for astronaut training and habitats in which to test new rovers and technologies.

The artificial surface of the mini-moon is made of pebbles and dust that are as light as those on the moon, and it is roughly two feet in diameter. The development of the facility was inspired by Russian-born physicist Andre Geim’s work using a magnet to lift a frog. For this innovative experiment, the scientists were eventually awarded the Nobel Prize.

The new facility will play a critical role in China’s lunar exploration programme, which will involve the building of a research station on the Moon and lunar exploration through future Chang’e-6, Chang’e-7, and Chang’e-8 missions.

China has already constructed an artificial sun that mimics the natural nuclear fusion process in the sun and stars to generate nearly endless clean energy.