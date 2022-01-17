IIT Bombay student jumps from seventh floor of hostel; dead

Mumbai: A 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay died allegedly by suicide on Monday morning on the Powai campus in the early hours on Monday. Prima facie, the deceased student was undergoing treatment for depression.

According to the information received by Mumbai police, the student jumped from the seventh floor of the hostel and died. The deceased student, identified as Darshan Malviya, had written a message on the board in his hostel room, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death, a Powai police station official said. Malviya’s body was spotted by a watchman outside the seven-storey hostel building who called up an official of the institute. Later police were informed. Malviya was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The deceased student, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing a post-graduate course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology from last July. His family members were informed about his death, the official said. Powai police station senior inspector Budhan Sawant said that a case of accidental death has been registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.