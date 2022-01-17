Omicron- How to stay healthy in these times of a vicious viral attack

Following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, masking up, germ – free hand hygiene and not leaving the house unless it’s absolutely necessary is the need of the hour in the midst of the raging pandemic and fear of being infected by Omicron, a highly infectious strain of Coronavirus.

While Covid-related restrictions might have a negative impact on one’s physical and emotional health, suitable lifestyle changes can help one get through these difficult periods. The way forward is to develop a pattern in which you prioritise your mental health and happiness by remaining connected to your loved ones in addition to staying active.

According to studies, those who experience high levels of stress and worry during a pandemic are more likely to contract Covid-19. Eliminating stress from your life through holistic health practices such as yoga and meditation will not only boost your immunity, but will also make you happier and more robust.