Sara Ali Khan visits Khajrana Ganesh Temple with mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who is presently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took a break from her hectic schedule to explore the city. Sara made a visit to Indore’s famed Khajrana Ganesh shrine on Monday with her mother and legendary actress Amrita Singh. The two went to the temple at 6.00 pm, yesterday and stayed for a while.

Sara also took to Instagram and shared a few photos. Sara can be seen posing with her mother within the temple grounds in one of the photos. The mother-daughter duo paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga shrine in Ujjain a few days ago. Sara’s religious convictions are demonstrated by such trips.

Also Read: Earth’s interior cooling faster than expected: Study

On the work front, Sara and Vicky are now filming in the streets of Indore for their forthcoming flick, directed by Laxman Utekar. According to reports, they will appear in the film as a married couple. Several photos of the couple shooting for their film around the city have gone viral.