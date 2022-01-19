‘Will seek permission from people of Azamgarh’: Akhilesh Yadav on contesting in UP polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav refused to confirm the reports that he has decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh election, for the first time, and gave evasive answers about the constituency he plans to fight from. The Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Yadav has never contested a state election before.

‘I will seek the permission of the people of Azamgarh if I decide to contest the elections. I need to seek their permission because they elected me from there’, the Samajwadi Party MP said. Reportedly, Akhilesh Yadav may fight the election but a seat has yet to be decided. He had earlier said that he would not contest the polls and would prefer to focus on every seat in the state.