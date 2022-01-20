Security forces arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist along with arms and ammunition on Thursday. The arrested terrorist is identified as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memandar in Shopian.

Incriminating material along with one pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession. He was wanted in many terror cases. A case has been registered and further investigation has begun.