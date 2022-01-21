British Prince William to visit UAE coming month

UK’s Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, will visit the United Arab Emirates next month, according to his office Kensington Palace, as Britain looks to strengthen its ties with the Gulf state.

William, Duke of Cambridge, will visit Dubai on February 10, marking the UAE’s 50th anniversary and coinciding with UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, according to his office.

“The UK-UAE relationship is deep and strong, and Prince William’s visit will highlight and strengthen these ties as he meets with young Emiratis, government leaders, and devoted conservationists,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

As part of its post-Brexit ambition to create new relationships throughout the world, Britain has been appealing to the Gulf countries for trade accords.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom announced in September that it would spend $10 billion ($13.6 billion) in British sustainable energy, infrastructure, technology, and life sciences, extending its “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK government.

Opposition politicians and protesters, on the other hand, have criticised the British government for prioritising economic partnerships over human rights issues.