Louis Vuitton’s tribute to Virgil Abloh

On Thursday during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, fashion company Louis Vuitton paid tribute to Virgil Abloh by presenting his final collection in a bizarre setting complete with a sunken house and big bed. Models ambled around the set, some wearing white wings, and embraced one another towards the close of the presentation, as the audience stood to take in the scene.

Following a two-year struggle with a rare form of cancer, Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion’s highest-profile Black designer and the creative force behind Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs, died in November. When Virgil Abloh joined LVMH in 2018, he brought with him the marriage of streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns. Graffiti art, hip hop, and skateboarding culture were among his influences.