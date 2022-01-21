Meghalaya turns 50 amid Corona virus grip :

On Friday, the northeastern state of Meghalaya will mark its 50th anniversary of formation. The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has planned to inaugurate projects throughout the year to commemorate the golden jubilee festivities.

On January 21, 1972, Meghalaya was separated from Assam. Previously, it was divided into two districts: United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, and the Garo Hills. Chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday that the state had planned huge celebrations but that they had been cancelled because to the rampant coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. ‘We’ve got close to 300 projects listed… We’ve decided that rather than inaugurating things all at once on the 50th anniversary of statehood, we’ll do so over the course of the year so that the significance grows ‘ he added.

The official programme will take place today at the JN Complex, which has a capacity of around 3,000 persons. However, because of the Covid-19 protocol, only 30% occupancy is permissible. Guests must also adhere to Covid policy, which includes donning face masks and sanitising their hands at regular intervals.