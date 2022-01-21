Pilot denies to fly plane mid-journey after duty hours!

The incident of a Pakistani pilot refusing to fly a plane over his shift timings came to light when a Pakistani pilot refused to fly the plane since it would extend past his shift time. A plane owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan’s national airline, was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot refused to land after his shift ended.

Flight number PK-9754 took the plane from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Islamabad in Pakistan. As a result of bad weather conditions in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing after taking off from Riyadh.

The plane could not fly from Damman to Islamabad on time because the pilot’s shift ended after the emergency landing. A passenger who was offended by the pilot’s reasoning refused to get off the plane. The situation was managed by security called in by authorities. Later, hotel arrangements were made for the passengers until the flight took off.

To get a handle on the situation, a PIA spokesperson told the passengers they would land in Islamabad on the same day by 11 PM. As per a report, in an explanation, he said. ‘It is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety, so arrangements were made in this regard’.