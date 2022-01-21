T20 World Cup 2020 begins on October 23 with India against Pakistan

The International Cricket Council published the schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup on Friday, and India will begin their campaign with a blockbuster match against Pakistan at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

At the MCG, it will be the first World Cup match involving two Asian teams. The last time India and Pakistan met in a World Cup match was in 2015 at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. The eighth edition of the global competition will get off on October 16 in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, with the final taking place at the MCG on November 13th.

On October 22, the ICC event will begin with the defending champions and hosts Australia taking on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. For the first time, the highest global event in men’s T20 cricket will be held in Australia, with 16 foreign teams competing in 45 matches.