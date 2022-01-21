Tsunami hit Tonga faces famine, drinking water shortage;World community hasten rescue operations

More ships and planes carrying aid are expected to arrive in Tonga in the coming days as the world community responds to the Pacific island nation’s urgent request for assistance following a disastrous volcano eruption which resulted in tsunami.

The first aircraft from Australia and New Zealand arrived in Tonga on Thursday, bringing much-needed supplies of water, shelter, communication equipment, and power generators.

The HMNZS Aotearoa, a New Zealand marine sustainment vessel with a capacity of 250,000 litres of water and a desalination unit capable of producing 70,000 litres per day, is set to arrive in Tonga on Friday.

Due to in-flight complications, a second Australian relief flight was forced to return on Thursday, but is now anticipated today, according to the Australian High Commission in Tonga on Facebook.

More assistance is on the way, with HMAS Adelaide en route from Brisbane and is scheduled to arrive in Tonga next week, according to the statement.